A crime prevention and personal safety seminar presented by the National Rifle Association is coming to Pauls Valley later this week.
The event starts with a light dinner right at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at the First United Bank in PV, 315 West Grant.
Anyone interested has until noon Thursday to reserve a spot by calling or texting 405-926-7800 or email dwilson@firstunitedbank.com.
This seminar for all ages and all skill levels was developed in response to nationwide requests for crime prevention seminars.
Information released on the seminar shows it teaches methods to avoid dangerous situations and prevent criminal confrontations.
Seminar participants will be presented with a variety of “common-sense” crime prevention and personal safety strategies and devices that may be integrated into their personal, home, automobile, telephone, technological and travel security.
