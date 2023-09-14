Crochet club

The PV Junior High Crochet Club recently held its first meeting of the school year. The guest speaker was eighth grade math teacher Sharon Bratcher. Mrs. Bratcher showed the students some projects she made over the summer break to inspire students. Students were able to receive yarn for their projects from the many donations made at the end of last school year. This semester, students will be making simple granny square blankets to donate in the community.

Crochet club gets project going

