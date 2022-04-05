Cryptocurrency bill passes House

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
While the busyness of session continues, I want to take some time to explain one of the more confusing parts of the legislative process: "striking title."
The Oklahoma Constitution requires that each bill have a statement at the beginning to briefly summarize the bill’s subject, referred to as the "title." If the title is "stricken," that means the bill has been amended to remove this introductory definition, which makes the bill out of compliance with the Constitution.
Striking the title is done intentionally so that the bill cannot become law until it returns to the chamber of origin for another vote, when its title is added back or "restored."
We struck title on many House bills ahead of last week's legislative deadline, and those bills that pass the Senate will come back to the House to have their titles restored and receive a final vote before they can be sent to the governor's desk.
Most bills that are passed with title off are expected to have a fiscal impact to the state budget, either positive or negative. We strike title on these so it's easier to make changes as we go through the budget process.
However, sometimes bills without a fiscal impact have their title struck as well. The author may choose to strike title if they are still working on the language but need to keep the bill moving to meet deadlines so it doesn’t die.
Striking title allows the bill to continue in the legislative process while acknowledging it needs further changes before its final approval.
When a bill comes up on the House floor that has its title off, I will usually vote to advance the bill so the author can keep working on it. When the bill returns to the House, I'll take a look at any changes made while it was in the Senate before determining how I'll vote.
Ahead of last week's deadline, the House passed House Bill 3279, the Oklahoma Distributed Ledger Technology Assets Offering Act, which deals with cryptocurrency.
The bill allows the state to enter into contracts to explore the development of a software to utilize blockchains within a unique cryptocurrency to be used for certain purposes within the state.
This legislation could be game-changing for the regulation of the medical marijuana industry, both to facilitate legal medical marijuana businesses and to combat illegal ones.
Blockchain technology uses decentralized networks of nodes or access points to provide simultaneous access, validation and record updating.
In a blockchain, every single transaction is recorded. This would make it easier for the state to track grows from seed-to-sale. There's no way to circumvent the blockchain, which means there'd be no way to sell the product on the black market.
The bill is the first step to making that happen by allowing the state to enter into contracts to explore the development of a unique cryptocurrency to be used within the state.
This technology could be capable of monitoring all aspects of a marijuana business, from seed-to-sale tracking to utility usage and taxes. It's currently eligible to be heard in the Senate.
We're working hard to send bills to the governor's desk, and he's begun to sign several pieces of legislation. On Wednesday, the governor signed the Save Women's Sports Act.
I was very proud to support this bill, and I was among the first people to sign on as a coauthor. When we heard Senate Bill 2 in the House last year, I debated in favor of the bill and used my debate to point out the biological differences between males and females.
Many of these differences are unaffected or not significantly affected by hormone treatments. It's unfair to expect our girls to compete in athletics against biological males, and I'm very glad the governor signed this bill.
As always, thank you for the opportunity to represent you at the state Capitol, and please reach out with any questions or concerns about legislation.
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Garvin and McClain counties.)
