Curtains (partially) up with #758

Many thanks to a long-time reader for forwarding the following, and most hopeful information to Rusty Water Tower Place’s composition room:
“Berkshire Theatre Group: The first Actor’s Equity Association approved musical in USA opens this weekend” is the headline announcing their production of “Godspell.” The Massachusetts based production company provides additional information:
“With a small cast of only ten, the simplicity and small scale of Godspell made it an ideal choice to move forward with given current concerns. Performances will take place under a tent in the parking lot of BTG’s (Berkshire Theatre Group’s) Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield (MA). To allow for Social Distancing, the audience for each performance will be limited to 75-100.” The production will run from August 6th through September 4th.
Landmark: I wish this was a blog posting where I could showcase a photo of the column’s new heading, a '50s, (my “guess-timate”) water tower. Not sure how it continues to stand, given our Texas winds, but knowing that it earmarks our little corner of the world is somehow quite comforting.
That’s my Will (Rogers): I will be winding down following Will’s activities shortly and hopefully, return to see how his world turned in 1933 during the holiday season. On or about today’s date, August 10, 1933, to be exact, Will was in Beverly Hills, CA and was concerned with America’s policy in Cuba: “Everybody knows Mr. Roosevelt don’t want any armed trouble with Cuba or anybody else, but when you start telling somebody what they 'must do,' why you got to back it up with something . . .” Yours, Will Rogers.
The quarterly literary publication, “The Paris Review,” features that issue’s sequence number prominently on its cover. Thought it would be fun to begin tracking this work with the additional banner heading notation. Hope you are enjoying column #758.
t. e. d. S. t a l k s: I am always looking for ways to stimulate the creative application of the gifts lent to me, and over the past few years I’ve enjoyed turning to The New Yorker (magazine’s) Cartoon Caption Contest.
Each week, the publication showcases a new cartoon that is minus its caption. You are invited to send yours in by the deadline and the winner is announced later.
Early in my association with the competition, I was working on a submission and suddenly, I encountered one of those laughing spells where you simply can’t find a way to shut it down. I seem to remember the cartoon, but what is more memorable was seeing the reaction of our youngest son who heard me guffawing in the office and stopped by to see if I needed ‘help.'
I didn’t, and to be honest, I can’t recall when was the last time that I experienced such a gut-wrenching, tears flowing and trouble breathing laugh. Visit the site, it is great fun. I realized very quickly how talented the folks are who make a living providing this type of entertainment.
Igniting, just off stage left: The “Peace Circle” Project. This public art display is a ways out from its completion, so stay tuned here for further information surrounding a truly magnificent and historic series of “. . . eleven life size bronze figures, Republic of Texas President, Sam Houston and ten Native American Indian Chiefs and Leaders who gathered at Grape Vine Springs for the signing of the Treaty of Birds Fort in 1843.”
The sculptures are being readied for placement in historic downtown Grapevine, Texas. The lead sculptor is Linda Lewis. Please visit the Peace Circle website and as mentioned, I will be following its completion, up through and including the dedication.
From around the world: Rotary International, the world’s largest service organization, recently announced the nomination of the first woman in its 115-year history to serve as its president during 2022-2023. Ms. Jennifer Jones from Canada was tapped for this honor.
PS: Hope you enjoy a few new section headings, blasts from the past that needed some dusting off. Creativity never slows down, and thankfully.
PS, too: Next week, an update for golf lovers from our friends in Western Ireland.
As school season fast approaches, what will it look like, in our towns?
