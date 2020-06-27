Dad contemplates, for a second, on the arts as well

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
Our four sons and their families are far afield, and yet the wonder of FaceTime made that distance evaporate. It sure was good sharing the day with them.
Don’t you love technology? Here are three reflections from this dad’s celebration, and yes, the arts do return. First, “Service Above Self” – the Rotary International motto.
Rotary is the world’s oldest and largest service organization and it was unable to conduct its annual convention due to the COVID-19 crisis.
For the first time in its 115-year history, they met apart – yet, and via Zoom technology, the Rotary world was brought together for a week of reflections on the commitment of the 1.2 million Rotarians in 200 countries and territories working through nearly 36,000 clubs of all designs.
A long way from the traditional “meet and eat club,” and although still the mainstay, today’s Rotary has embraced technology and is making service for others easier to access and embrace. I have proudly been a member since 1993.
My favorite book on a life in the theatre, “Act One,” was published in 1959 by famed playwright and director Moss Hart.
The autobiography traces his life that began in poverty, and rose to collaborating with one of the most acclaimed playwrights in the early part of the 20th century, George S. Kaufman. That partnership lasted for years, earning them numerous accolades, including the Pulitzer Prize.
In 2014, award winning playwright James Lapine developed a two-act stage production based on the book. Lincoln Center Théâtre, through You Tube, over Father’s Day weekend, aired the filmed version of this stage production.
It was like coming home again. A copy of Mr. Hart’s book sits on my desk near to where I write to you daily.
“And now, the rest of the story”: If you have been reading the columns for any length of time, you know that I seem to have just a little bit more to share each week. Well, that is the case today, sorry, and I have even given up caffeine. It is not terribly creative or arts related, and to be truthful, the former has been stressed of late and the latter, for the most part, is only residing in my memory bank.
We are planning on making our first trip out of state in a few weeks and although low-key and family business oriented, the long drive and newly unfamiliar, yet comfortable surroundings, are still keeping us slightly off kilter. Not knowing quite what to expect I am certain is impacting you as well.
I am curious to see how favorite public attractions in another state are handling the re-opening, especially Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas.
A favorite, if I can get a ticket, I will give you a first hand report toward the end of July.
Stay the course –
t A s
(This is the @ home edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? by Tim Smith)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.