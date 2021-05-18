Damon steps up one more time

Damon Gregg again stepped up to offer yet another example of how hard work mixed in with a whole lot of fun can get just about anything done.
Sporting his customary big smile, Gregg was among of the speakers offering words of encouragement during last Friday night's graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 at Pauls Valley High School.
He has attended Pauls Valley Schools his entire academic career. When he first attended school, at the age of four, he could only say a few words.
Shortly after starting school, Damon was diagnosed with autism.
His mother, Megan Gregg, says “doctors told us he would probably not speak and told us to practice the picture exchange program to communicate with him.”
Working with his first special education teacher, it was decided the picture exchange concept would not be something “we would do since Damon could speak.”
“With a lot of hard work, speech therapy, great teachers and love, today Damon is speaking at his HS graduation.”
The very outgoing Damon has also stepped in as the school mascot, senior class president and was voted prom king.
“Damon leads by example by cheering and encouraging everyone he meets.
“Damon shines a light wherever he goes.”
