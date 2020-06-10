Date comes up fast for virtual run

A Pauls Valley community event normally coming in the fall is getting a virtual head start.
It's the Recall Run Virtual 5K – normally a 5K run or walk through the streets of PV.
This year it's going virtual because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The event has become a virtual race in order to honor social distancing and to give runners the “freedom and flexibility” to complete the run on their own time.
The race fee is $25 with registration set to end June 22.
Event founder Mike Dyson says he is also focused on the overall mental and physical wellness of the participant by implementing “Guided Training Sessions” that help prepare runners for their final timed run or walk.
With a virtual 5K race participants can choose to run or walk the distance in any setting – outside or even on a treadmill inside.
Once done with the race, submit your timed run on the event's website in order to download your race certificate.
•••
A fundraising campaign is now underway to add a new doggy splash pad to the Paws Valley Dog Park located in Wacker Park.
The campaign to raise the money is being led by members of a dog park committee working with P.A.W.S., which is short for the Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society.
To donate to the splash pad and hydrant, see the donate page on the website –pawsvalley.weebly.com – or contact anyone on the park’s committee: Mickie Grimmett, Tammy Ward, Lisa Pratt, Cathy and Brett Agee or Steve Freeman.
• A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help Steve Thompson, who lost all his tools and numerous cars when his mechanic's shop just west of Pauls Valley burned to the ground after being struck by lightning on May 15.
Donations can also be given to an account in Thompson's name set up at Pauls Valley National Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.