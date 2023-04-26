Dateline: Local, and beyond

By Tim Smith
Your intrepid columnist does get around, and this week, with Phantom of the Opera finally closing its doors on Broadway, the next awards program, The Tony’s, just over a month away, and local summer theatres just now getting everything in order, a few tid-bits to end what has been a memorable month for the Smith family.
Local: Oklahoma. As reported last week, The Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta will be presenting “Broadway Meets Vivaldi” this coming Sunday, April 30, @ 4 p.m.in the Pauls Valley High School auditorium.
Funding support comes from the city of Pauls Valley and the Chickasaw Nation.
“Come enjoy a rare evening of classical music by choir and orchestra, plus beloved showtunes from Beauty & The Beast and The Sound of Music! Admission (is) $25 at the door or buy advanced tickets ($20) online (@ GarvinCountySings.com) or at (the) Pauls Valley Chamber, 112 E. Paul Ave. Under age 20 free.”
Local: and…California. Each month, I am pleased to report on the activities at Chino Community Theatre, CCT, in Chino, CA that will also be celebrating its 40th anniversary next year.
The leadership team gathers via Zoom to share the operational needs, concerns and best of all, the successes it is experiencing.
This month, rather than listing operational items, I invite you to visit their website to get a complete listing of their current production calendar, especially for their main stage season “played out” @ their Seventh Street Theatre home.
This gives you a sense of how far they continue to grow in the seemingly vast post-Covid period.
Even if this were only partially true: Over social media, a casting list compiled by Academy Award nominated producer for “Hello. Dolly!” starring Barbra Streisand and Walter Matthau (1969), Earnest Lehman, was released and it is interesting to see how the creative mind worked in Tinseltown.
If I were a betting man, I’d wager that the process has not changed too much in the intervening 54 years. Anyway.
Here are some of the names he was considering for the title roles that Ms. Streisand and Mr. Matthau eventually took on.
For Dolly: Julie Andrews, Carol Channing (Tony Award winner for Dolly Levi in the original 1964 Broadway production), Elizabeth Taylor, Lucille Ball, Maureen O’ Hara, Carol Burnett, Angela Lansbury, and Deborah Kerr.
For Horace: Jimmy Stewart, Rex Harrison, Richard Burton, Jackie Gleason, Alec Guinness, [“May the ‘voice’ be with you?”- I didn’t’ know that he could also sing) David Niven, Jonathan Winters, Karl Malden, Peter Ustinov, and Peter Sellars.
While we have Phantom’s closing in mind: Co-starring in that 1969 “Hello, Dolly!” film was Michael Crawford, who would go on to play the original Phantom on Broadway and would win the Tony Award for his performance.
Reflection: On my first trip to London in 1972, I met Mr. Crawford backstage after his performance in a wildly outrageous, (as only the British can pull off), comedy of manners. He was most gracious and charming.
I have enjoyed following his success all these many years – well deserved.
Sadly, on all the closing postings for Phantom, Mr. Crawford was not pictured. In doing a bit of research, I learned (and just before this went to the paper) that he was recovering from dental surgery and therefore could not be in attendance.
Next week: A social media posting had pictures taken from the set of the upcoming film version of the mega Broadway musical hit, “Wicked.”
A question: Why are these images being released so far in advance of any opening dates? The film is going to be released (supposedly) in 2 parts, part one in 2024, the second in 2025.
Hmmmm!
Remember, there is always an opening, (and a few closing) nights in our towns.
