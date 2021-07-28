Days counting down to school days

For youngsters the final days of summer, at least those outside of a classroom, are counting down with enrollment already underway for some.
In Pauls Valley the first day of classes for the 2021-2022 school year is Aug. 12.
Before that many local students will need to get enrolled with their names on the official dotted line.
At the new Pauls Valley Elementary School enrollment for prekindergarten through the third grade is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Enrollment for fourth through sixth grade at Lee Elementary is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 4.
That time for seventh through ninth grade students at PV Junior High is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 4.
The enrollment days at PV High School begins Aug. 3 for seniors and new students, Aug. 4 for juniors, Aug. 5 for sophomores and Aug. 6 for any students who missed their scheduled day.
If students are new to the PV district their parents will need to bring their child’s Social Security card, birth certificate, immunization record and proof of residency.
The first day of classes at Whitebead School is also set for Aug. 12.
An Indian Education-Title VI parent committee meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 at Whitebead’s school cafeteria.
Enrollment for all Elmore City-Pernell students is now open online. The first day of classes at ECP is Aug. 11.
The first day of classes is Aug. 12 in Maysville.
Plans are to hold a “Stuff the Bus” gathering in Maysville from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 5 at the intersection of highways 19 and 74.
Enrollment for Stratford’s middle and high school students starts this week, while the first day of school is Aug. 12.
In Wynnewood the first day is also Aug. 12.
Because of COVID-19 school officials there are encouraging routine daily self-assessment for individuals coming onto school campuses. That includes temperature and symptom checks.
The virus pandemic plan will be flexible and reassessed continually as conditions change.
Also encouraged is for anyone experiencing symptoms to be respectful of others by staying home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.