DDB back with employee honor

DDB Unlimited, Inc. in Pauls Valley is introducing one of its newest team members as the featured employee.
Jose Torres joined the DDB family through Express Professionals in the wrap-up department on April 22, 2022.
Jose quickly demonstrated his ability to learn the procedures for his position and a willingness to be a team player. He was officially offered and accepted a position with the DDB team on August 1, 2022.
Jose said it's the “overall work” that he likes the most about his position at DDB.
Jose stated what he likes the most about his experience is how the team works together and how they treat everyone respectfully.
“The company welcomes anybody that comes to work here.”
Jose is a proud father and grandfather. He has three children and seven grandchildren. He spends his time away from work with his family. On weekends Jose works at various home improvement jobs.
“Jose is a dedicated employee and is a pleasure to have on our team.
“On behalf of DDB, I am happy to take this opportunity to say thank you Jose for being a member of the DDB family.”
