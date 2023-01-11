DDB back with employee honor

DDB is happy to introduce Adam Sparks as its next featured employee.
Adam began his career with DDB on October 3, 2022 as the quality/ISO manager.
Adam has a degree in economics from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He relocated to Oklahoma from Florence, Alabama and calls Franklin, Tennessee home.
“The atmosphere is great,” Adam said when asked what he likes about working for DDB.
“Management is very welcoming and patient as I learn.” He also mentioned “the pay is pretty good too.”
Adam said he is enjoying the opportunity he has been given to work with DDB.
In his spare time Adam enjoys reading, mostly non-fiction and anything that happens to draw his attention. Adam likes staying active as he's joined a gym. He also is an Alabama football fan.
He loves to spend time with friends and family. Adam has a twin brother living in Birmingham.
“On behalf of DDB, I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Adam to our team. Adam, you are very much appreciated for all the dedication you have put into learning your position and the efforts you put forth daily to make DDB a better place.
“We look forward to many years of service as we all grow together.”
