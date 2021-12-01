DDB employee gets new spotlight

DDB’s feature employee for this week is Steve Adamietz.
He has a very interesting history and serves a vital role in DDB’s success, so he was asked to share his story.
“I began working for DDB Unlimited February 3rd, 2010. I was hired on a 30-day probationary period, starting out sweeping the warehouse floors, loading semi-trucks for DDB Unlimited’s primary customer at the time, Clearwire, and rebuilding telecom enclosures that had missing components and parts in inventory.
“Keith Mahorney, CFO, interviewed me as an assistant in early 2010, with a specific goal for having DDB Unlimited, obtain ISO Certification and join the enclosure industry as an ISO Certified company, which is quite an accomplishment.
“This goal was met in March of 2011, 13 months after I was hired, DDB Unlimited is well known in the industry for the quality of their enclosures.
“I trained under Keith Mahorney for my first three years of employment. He ensured that I was well versed in DDB Unlimited policies and procedures, as set out by Dusty Mahorney, CEO.
“I worked hard on all assigned projects given to me by Keith and was promoted first to the role of 'ISO Coordinator' in 2010 and then later, promoted in 2011 to the role of 'quality Manager.' The amount of time, training and support that DDB provides its employees shows what is important to DDB, its employees.
“DDB is one of the last companies proudly displaying our standard of faith and Christian values on company owned property and on the website; these are the values that drives this company forward.
“The economic impact that DDB Unlimited has on Oklahoma and on Garvin and surrounding counties, as a business, cannot be ignored. DDB ships all across the country and globe, bringing in global dollars to our local economy.
“I could not dream of a more satisfying career than to work for DDB Unlimited and carry-on Dusty’s dream and vision for this company. If I ever retire, it’ll be from DDB, I haven’t decided because I love my job too much.
“When I’m not working, I love bass fishing, Sooner football and spending quality time with my family.”
DDB officials said, “On behalf of all DDB, I want to say thank you Steve for all you do to promote growth for our company and community.”
