DDB employee on steady rise

DDB is proud to introduce Tammy Martin as its featured employee.
Tammy started her career with DDB through Express Professionals as a receptionist on June 22, 2015. She became an official DDB team member on November 11, 2015.
Tammy’s personality and work ethic allowed her the opportunity to grow rapidly with the sales team.
On April 18, 2016, Tammy was promoted to an administrative assistant position. Her ability and eagerness to learn the product, her organizational skills, along with her communication skills landed her in her current position as account manager on January 3, 2018.
Tammy says she enjoys her job and working with the people – the camaraderie.
“DDB really cares about their people.”
Tammy says the job allows her the opportunity to learn new things.
She has learned how to read drawings, create spreadsheets, and many facets of how the DDB product works in the field and how the components work together.
She says this job gives here the opportunity to focus on multiple things.
When Tammy is not selling enclosures for DDB, she enjoys caring for and spending time with her two beautiful grandchildren, kids, family, and dogs. Tammy likes to take the grandkids to the creek for fishing.
Tammy is an entrepreneur who raises miniature schnauzers and has recently invested in a giant schnauzer for breeding.
Tammy, her husband and the grand kids spend their Sundays at the dog trade in Sulphur where she sets up and sales rabbits and chickens.
“Tammy is a valued member of the DDB team. On behalf of everyone on the DDB team, I am happy to say, thank you Tammy for the dedication and service you provide our team.”
