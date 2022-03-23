DDB honor goes to Russ

Russ Kile is the next featured employee at DDB.
Kile joined the DDB team through Express Professionals on February 28, 2018, as a mainline tech assembling enclosures per customer specifications. On June 18, 2018, he became an official member of the DDB family.
With his ability to learn the processes quickly and his electrical and computer background, Russ was promoted to purchasing officer on January 4, 2019.
In his current role, Russ researches prices and products to assure DDB is getting the best price and quality for various products he purchases that are required to assemble DDB enclosures.
Fast paced is what Kile says he likes about working at DDB.
He likes that the position is communication oriented, dealing with telecom and electrical components. Russ says it keeps him up-to-date on his computer skills and electrical knowledge.
Other facets of the job Russ likes are the people he works with, it is only a 5-minute drive from home. He said he enjoys coming to work and the benefits are good. He loves the fact the management is compassionate and understanding, they allow flexibility when needed.
Russ loves the hours because it has allowed him to attend the activities his daughter Carsen participates in and it is her senior year, and she will soon be heading off to college.
Russ’ time away from work is filled with church and spending time with his three children. He also tends to farm animals, like goats, chickens and cows. Looks like Russ is a very busy man.
“On behalf of DDB, thank you Russ for your service and dedication. You are a valued member of the DDB family.”
