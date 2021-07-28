DDB names newest honor

Megan Salgado is the featured employee this week at DDB.
Salgado began her DDB journey on March 25, 2013 as a wrap-up tech. While in wrap-up she was cross-trained in production. As her knowledge of the DDB product and procedures grew, Megan was transferred into the quality department.
Her computer skills, attention to detail and personality then landed Megan as Dustin Mahorney’s assistant. It wasn't long before Megan's skills landed her in the sales department.
In June 2016 one departure led to Megan officially stepped in as a sale rep.
“Megan again proved to be the right candidate to fill the vacancy. Megan has excelled with the sales team. She is currently working with some of DDB’s largest customers.”
“Family” was Megan's one-word answer when asked what she liked about working at DDB.
She stated the team is open to assist and help each other. Megan said she has met many people who have become friends through her time at DDB, many moved on and many are still with here.
Megan stated she likes the opportunity to work from home, however, she misses circle-up with the team on Monday mornings. She adds that working for DDB is teaching her new and challenging things every day allowing her to continue to grow.
Megan has two beautiful children, a wonderful husband and a great dog. They enjoy spending time together. They like to swim and hang out with family. They love to have cookouts with their families and hang out with their nieces and nephews.
In her spare time, Megan has started crafting and gardening. She is currently growing tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplant and lettuce. She has started small with her garden but will grow as the years come, showing her children how to grow their garden.
“On the behalf of all DDB – thank you Megan for eight years of dedicated service.”
