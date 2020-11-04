DDB offers first nod in November

DDB Unlimited’s featured employee for the first week of November is Jason Paczkowski.
Jason started with DDB through Express Professionals in mainline production on Dec. 17, 2018. He was offered a permanent position and accepted on April 1, 2019.
Jason is a valued employee. Jason says what he likes about working with DDB is the type of work he does and the people he works with and the company.
“He shared with me that he is grateful to DDB for providing him a second chance at life.”
Jason’s experience with DDB has provided him with knowledge of what the enclosures we build are used for and how they work for our customers and has increased his skill set.
When asked what he expected from his future with DDB – steady employment and an opportunity to grow with the company.
“Thank you, Jason, for your dedicated service to DDB. We are thankful you are a part of the DDB family.”
