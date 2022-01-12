DDB offers first spotlight of year

DDB presents Randi Fritsch as its first feature employee of 2022.
Fritsch began her journey with DDB through Express Professionals on April 10, 2019.
She became an official DDB team member on July 15, 2019 and was transferred to her current roll as an account associate on September 6, 2019.
“They treat you really well, like family,” Randi said when asked what she likes about working at DDB.
She likes that DDB offers room for improvement and allows you to move up. She stated she likes the people she works with.
When Randi is not working with her customers and teammates at DDB, she enjoys spending time with family, her parents, sisters, nieces, nephews and two dogs. They like cooking out and just being together.
“Randi is a valued DDB family member. On behalf of the DDB family, I want to say thank you Randi for a job well done.”
