DDB offers salute to employee

DDB Unlimited’ s featured employee for this week is Ray Thomas.
Thomas has been with DDB Unlimited for four years and has grown with the company learning all the procedures required for the wrap-up position.
“Ray provides a great service for DDB. He performs his tasks with limited supervision and helps assure new employees are properly trained. Ray assures the area is safe for co-workers.”
When Thomas is not working at DDB he enjoys fishing, spending time with friends and family, and his significant other. He's also a devoted Pauls Valley Panther fan.
Thomas “loves” DDB so much he plans to retire here in 17 years. He hopes to move into the wrap-up supervisor position one day, and with hard work and education provided free from DDB this very well could happen.
“DDB says thanks to another hard-working employee by providing opportunities. Thank you, Ray, for your devoted service.”
(DDB Unlimited, Inc., is located south of Pauls Valley near U.S. Highway 77)
