DDB salute comes for next employee

Casie Roady began her career with DDB through Express Professionals as a work from home receptionist on Columbus Day 2020. Casie officially became a DDB team member this past Feb. 8.
Casie likes the family-oriented feeling she receives working for DDB. She stated, “everyone is a hype-man or bucket filler.”
Casie stated everyone is always complimenting and encouraging, it is hard to have a bad day when everyone around is “uplifting.”
Casie is a very involved and busy mom. Her daughter is homeschooled and participates in competitive cheer. Her family spends a lot of time in Duncan to promote her talents. She also has a seven-year-old son. He is a Cub Scout. Casie’s children are the highlights of her life. Casie is married to a retired Pauls Valley fireman.
She stated when she isn’t working or participating in cheer and scouts, they do what retired people do, thrift shop.
Casie is always cheerful when she answers the phone or calls team members or customers, a valuable quality in her position.
“On behalf of DDB I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you Casie, for your dedication. We are blessed to have you as a member of the DDB family.”
