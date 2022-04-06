DDB spotlight now on Ragan

DDB would like to introduce Ragan Hines as its featured employee this week.
Hines came to DDB through Express Professionals on March 27, 2021. Her “dedication and strong work ethics” landed her a position in the DDB family on June 14, 2021 in the wrap-up department where she has become a “valued team member.”
When asked what she liked about working for DDB, Ragan said, “everything.”
She enjoys working with the people, they are all nice and that it is a small company with a family atmosphere. Ragan said everyone is always willing to help whenever and wherever they can.
She was quick to point out that even Mike Mahorney, the COO, and Dustin Mahorney, the CEO, always acknowledge everyone when they come through and treat you like you are a part of the team. Ragan loves the hours she works, which allows her to spend quality time with her family. She also said the bonuses and benefits are very nice.
Away from work, Ragan spends time with her kids and fiancé. Between the two, they have nine kids, five still in the home. Ragan enjoys spending time with her fiancé on the rare occasion they can find childcare, “LOL.”
In her spare time, Ragan enjoys drawing and painting. She received a scholarship to UCO with a drawing of John Wayne that now hangs in her mom’s hair salon.
She said she has sold some of her artwork, one painting sold for $1,500.
“On behalf of DDB, I would like to say thank you Ragan. We are happy you are a part of the DDB family.”
