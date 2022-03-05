Deadline a challenge for Senate bills

By Sen. Greg McCortney
Senate Review
After losing a couple of work days the previous week due to dangerous driving conditions after the sleet and ice storms, we returned to the Capitol this past Monday with our work cut out for us.
Thursday, March 3, marked the deadline for Senate committees to consider legislation that was filed by members of this chamber.
It was a challenge, but we completed our work on time. By the time we hit the deadline, the Senate had approved 399 pieces of legislation in committee and had approved 72 of those measures on the floor.
While most of our work has been concentrated on bills that impact public policy, on Monday, the full Senate approved a resolution I coauthored expressing support for the people of Ukraine, a sovereign democracy that has been invaded by Russia.
Immigrants from the area that is now Ukraine began arriving in Oklahoma before statehood in search of better wages, the opportunity to own land, and for religious freedom.
Some settled in southeastern Oklahoma to work in the coal mines, while others created farming communities in the central part of the state.
To this day, we still have people from Ukraine who have decided to make Oklahoma their home, and many Oklahomans of Ukrainian heritage still have family and friends there.
Senate Resolution 27 affirms Oklahoma’s long-standing ties with Ukraine, condemns the illegal and violent invasion by Russia, and calls on the people of Oklahoma to offer their prayers for Ukraine and its citizens.
In addition to floor and committee votes on legislation, the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding met again this week.
This bipartisan, bicameral committee and it’s working groups have been tasked with vetting various proposals on how best to use Oklahoma’s $1.87 billion of the federal government’s American Rescue Plan (ARPA), aimed at bolstering the state’s recovery relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last fall, a portal was opened to enable the public to submit ideas and projects for how that money should be used.
Since then, more than 823 projects have been submitted, with a total value of more than $12.8 billion—that’s $11 billion more than we’re receiving from the federal government. It’s expected that at the next joint committee meeting on March 10, members will vote to close the portal at the end of this month.
If approved, project proposals call still be submitted at oklahoma.gov/arpa until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.
In closing, I’d like to thank all of the students from this district who were here for FFA Day at the Capitol.
This is an outstanding organization dedicated to promoting leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
District 13 was well represented by FFA members from Wynnewood, Stratford, Stonewall, Vanoss, and Elmore City, and I was proud to welcome them to the Capitol.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.