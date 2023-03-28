Deadline week

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
We had a very busy week last week in the House and spent hours on the floor each day considering bills ahead of Thursday's deadline.
In the midst of the excitement, I was glad to host several visitors from House District 42 at the Capitol.
On Tuesday, the Washington football team and Washington fast pitch softball team were here and we recognized them on the House floor for their outstanding accomplishments this season. These athletes worked incredibly hard at their sports and their teamwork certainly paid off.
It was especially cool to have aeronautics students from Elmore City-Pernell here on Wednesday, which was AERO Day at the Capitol.
This celebration recognizes the importance of the state's aviation and aerospace industry, which produces just under $44 billion in annual economic activity.
The industry is the second largest economic engine in the state and has one of the highest average salaries in Oklahoma.
Fifth and sixth grade students from Maysville were here on Thursday for a field trip, and they enjoyed a tour of the Capitol building and got to watch legislators hold session and pass bills.
Thursday was our third reading deadline, which meant it was our last day to pass House bills off the House floor. We ultimately sent 477 bills to the Senate, and I'm very glad that all of my bills are headed across the Rotunda. They'll now be carried by their Senate authors and presented in committees.
The House will also restart our committee work, and the committee I chair, Public Health, will begin considering Senate bills in the coming weeks. I'll provide an overview of the Senate bills I'm authoring as they begin passing committee and the House floor. I'm looking forward to the next phase of our session and am excited to get going!
Please reach out with any questions and concerns about legislation. You can contact me at (405) 557-7365 or cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the honor of serving House District 42 at the State Capitol!
Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents House District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes portions of Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties.
