Noble Research Institute in Ardmore and Bass Pro Shops will team up to offer a Debunking Deer Management Myths seminar series from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 5 and 12 at the Bass Pro Shops in Grapevine, Texas.
This two-part deer management series south of the Red River border will provide a comprehensive understanding of deer management principles.
The first seminar (Sept. 5) will highlight habitat requirements and tools needed to improve your land for white-tailed deer.
“Proper management is often overlooked,” said Josh Gaskamp, wildlife and range consultant, and technical consultation manager
“True deer management is a year-round process, encompassing decisions from habitat to harvest. Putting science-based decisions into practice can have tremendous outcomes.”
Attendees will learn about:
• The importance of native plant diversity.
• Habitat requirements for white-tailed deer.
• The role food plots and feeders play in deer management.
• How to use land management tools to improve deer habitat.
The last seminar (Sept. 12) will highlight antler development, selective harvest and effectiveness of culling.
Wildlife biologists will share years of research on deer and learn how to grow large-antlered deer on a person’s property.
Attendees will learn about:
• The importance of doe harvest.
• Using buck harvest strategies to increase antler size.
• The role of aging techniques in deer management.
• The science behind antler development.
• How management associations can improve deer management.
• The value of record keeping.
Hunters, ranchers and outdoor enthusiasts who want to better understand white-tailed deer management are encouraged to attend.
There is no fee for the seminars, but participants must register online by Thursday, Aug. 29 to attend. For more information and to register, visit www.noble.org/events.
