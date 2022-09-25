Decisions and the 'narrow way'

Every day we make a lot of decisions: what to do, what to say, what to wear, where to go, what to eat. The list is endless.
“Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it. Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it.” (Matthew 7:13-14)
Sometimes we have trouble making decisions, and we fight to hold our tongues and not say hurtful things.
We struggle at a store not to make an impulsive purchase. We stress over resentful feelings and time management.
All these decisions reflect the conflict between our natural man and the spiritual man at war within us, as Paul writes about below.
“I find then a law, that evil is present with me, the one who wills to do good. For I delight in the law of God according to the inward man. But I see another law in my members, warring against the law of my mind, and bringing me into captivity to the law of sin which is in my members. O wretched man that I am! Who will deliver me from this body of death? I thank God – through Jesus Christ our Lord!” (Romans 7:21-25)
Jesus helps us to choose well. He presents some areas we must choose between two masters: treasures, preoccupations, crowds, destinations, light, and darkness.
Seek first God’s presence, and worship God alone. Develop Jesus-like character by increasing our faith, hope, love, and knowledge of God’s Word.
We must be an example to introduce others to Jesus while there is still time. We need to use our time, talent, and treasure to further the Gospel because that is what we have all been charged to do.
Though these are general ways we live out the Kingdom, Jesus has personal ones for us.
The gate Jesus invites us to choose is narrow, and the road is straight. It is not easy and takes determination, but this is life.
God provides us a way through Jesus, and it is accessible.
Our life depends on these choices, and the Kingdom of God living through us depends on our decisions.
We can do this with Jesus, empowered by the Holy Spirit.
Ask God to show you the steps you need to take to follow Jesus on the Narrow Way.
What do these choices look like in your life for the Kingdom of God?
“Heavenly Father, my desire is to worship You and You alone. I desire to develop a Jesus-like character in my life, and I will by increasing my faith, hope, love, and the knowledge of Your Word. I seek Your presence, and I worship You alone. I can and will develop with Your Holy Spirit within me. I ask You to show me the steps I need to take to follow Jesus, who lives in my heart. Thank You for Your Holy Spirit within me. In Jesus' name, Amen.”
