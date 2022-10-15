Defending democracy matters

By Congressman Tom Cole
This year has unquestionably brought much change to the world in which we live. Not only are Americans struggling to make ends meet here at home due to the worst inflation in 40 years, but on the other side of the globe, democratic nations are facing unprovoked aggression and attacks.
Unfortunately, the Biden administration’s failed trade and energy policies have emboldened bad actors around the world. Indeed, as Vladimir Putin’s aggression against Ukraine continues, China has become more ruthless toward Taiwan.
Clearly, the United States must shift our reliance away from these adversaries and take a strong stance on the international stage.
As the drums of war beat in these areas of the world, the United States is morally bound to assume its role as the last superpower and leader of the free world.
With Communist China, we face an adversary that is more capable and aspirational than at any time in the nation’s modern history. And it dangerously views reunification with Taiwan as a national imperative, even if that means taking this independent nation by outright war.
For decades American foreign policy has simply danced around this Communist regime instead of standing up to China for its mockery of the international rules-based order, human rights violations against its own people and its grand scheme to replace the United States as the global economic and diplomatic superpower.
Our struggles at home are temporary, and by enacting policies that benefit our country and our allies instead of Russia or China, we have the full potential to rebound and stand stronger than ever.
However, if China is allowed to see its aspirations realized, the effects of that will be felt in all walks of life and in every facet of American society.
There is both a strong desire and need for the United States to rise to its full capacity of diplomatic and economic leadership around the world, matching our considerable military might. America and our allies have safeguarded generations of freedom and democracy around the world, and that order is set to be threatened in our lifetime by China’s aspirations.
Fortunately, we are not yet at the brink, and there are steps we can take to guide the nations of the world to a peaceful resolution of our differences, and secure economic prosperity for ourselves.
The United States could have and should have done more to deter Russia’s actions prior to the start of its invasion of Ukraine, and this should be a lesson to us on how we deal with China moving forward.
In this endeavor, I am proud to cosponsor the Taiwan Policy Act along with 35 fellow House Republicans.
This much-needed and long-overdue legislation comprehensively addresses America’s policy towards Taiwan and provides the authorities and resources to our government to deter Chinese aggression.
Furthermore, working closely with my colleagues across the aisle and in the Senate, I am fully focused on developing bipartisan legislation to arm our foreign relations enterprise with the tools it needs to foster American economic cooperation and growth in the Pacific and begin to counter Communist China’s coercive economic policies aimed at its weaker neighbors and others around the world.
