Defending for your faith

Who do you defend? Maybe it is a friend or a loved one. When we love someone, we passionately defend them. For Jude, the thing that he protected was what he passionately defended: Jesus’ reputation and message from ungodly people looking to cause division.
“These are grumblers, complainers, walking according to their own lusts; and they mouth great swelling words, flattering people to gain advantage.” (Jude 1:16)
Jude warned us not to be fooled by any smooth-talking people and settle for anything less than the Gospel message. Jude predicted that dishonest people would cause division and destruction.
“how they told you that there would be mockers in the last time who would walk according to their own ungodly lusts. These are sensual persons, who cause divisions, not having the Spirit.” (Jude 1:18-19)
How will we know when we meet these kinds of people? Paul describes ungodly people as those people who love themselves, love money, who are boastful, who are proud, who are abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, have no love, unforgiving, slanderous, no self-control, brutal, do not do good, treacherous, rash, conceited, love pleasure instead of loving God.
“For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God,” (2 Timothy 3:2-4)
Bottom line is they do not have the Holy Spirit in them. They live based on instincts, not the Bible, and their goal is to cause division, not unity.
Anytime a warning appears in the Bible over and over again, we should take that as God trying to get our attention. Like the low battery beeping signal of a smoke alarm, a gut check from the Holy Spirit and the wisdom we read in the Bible are God’s way of protecting us from potential danger.
“Beloved, while I was very diligent to write to you concerning our common salvation, I found it necessary to write to you exhorting you to contend earnestly for the faith which was once for all delivered to the saints.” (Jude 1:3)
Our salvation is a gift from God, and Jude encourages all of us to defend it and have the patience for others so they can hear the same message and receive the same gift as we did.
For us to accomplish that, we need to spend time with God speaking to Him in prayer and learning about Jesus in the Bible. We will never passionately defend someone unless we know them. And we can not distinguish the lies from the truth without time in God’s Word.
The Bible says if we endure with Jesus, we will reign with Jesus. But if we deny Jesus, He will deny us. If we are not defending Jesus, we deny Him.
“If we endure, We shall also reign with Him. If we deny Him, He also will deny us.” (2 Timothy 2:12)
Jesus’ reputation and teaching are worth defending. Just think about where you were before you met Jesus and how your life has changed. Can anything else matter more? It is time to defend your faith from people that are trying to bring you away from faith. Jesus is worth it!
What is one way you can defend your faith this week?
“Heavenly Father, I will not be fooled by smooth-talking people and settle for anything less than the Gospel message. I will read and know Your warnings for the times we are living in so I will not be deceived. I will follow You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
