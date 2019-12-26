Deputy takes it to the field

Jeff Huffman

(Editor's Note: Briefs bios are being made available on the staff at the Garvin County Sheriff's Office.)

Hi, my name is Jeff Huffman. I started my law enforcement career in 2004 with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

In May 2007, I became a certified peace officer in Oklahoma.

When I came to the Garvin County Sheriff's Office in January 2013, I started as a transport deputy and am now currently a field deputy.

“I love working in the same county that I live in and making a difference.”

In my spare time I enjoy hunting and fishing and shooting guns and spending time with my family and friends.

