Most people know that prayer is important, but it is hard to wrap their heads around such a powerful, invisible force.
It is challenging to prioritize time for something so intangible with results that demand waiting.
“Continue earnestly in prayer, being vigilant in it with thanksgiving;” (Colossians 4:2)
As we surrender and embrace “prayer” with a humble heart this year, God challenges us to grow in ways that require our intention.
God wants us to set more time aside for prayer and find strength and joy in our prayer life.
We need always to remember that prayer is an invitation for a conversation with God.
Instead of limiting ourselves to a set number of minutes of prayer in a daily routine, allow prayer to be a part of our thoughts. Create mindfulness in yourself that lasts throughout the day.
We need to always be on the lookout for opportunities to pray and watch God at work in our lives and the people around us.
There are so many moments that need prayer. Just turn on the news and look at all the opportunities to pray.
Is prayer hard or easy for you?
If it is easy, praise God for giving you the gift of prayer and consider how you might share that gift with those around you.
If prayer is a challenge, what stops you from developing a deeper prayer life this year?
“Heavenly Father, I want and will develop a deeper prayer life this year. I see the need for knowing Your will so many times each day, so I see the opportunity to talk to You about everything. This is a life lived in You, for You, and by You. Your will from Your Word gives me the instruction of praying without ceasing, and I see why. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
