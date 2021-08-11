Developing good habits

We grow when we develop good habits. This applies to every area of our lives, including our spiritual growth.
When we build good habits in our lives, we are going to develop good character. If we have good character, we are going to have a great destiny. Our character is the sum of all our habits.
“And everyone who competes for the prize is temperate in all things. Now they do it to obtain a perishable crown, but we for an imperishable crown.” (1 Corinthians 9:25)
We do not receive God’s blessing for knowing the right thing to do. We receive God’s blessing for doing the right thing and making it a habit in our lives.
We build habits through repetition and practice.
Study after study shows us that we have to do something, whether it is exercise, diet, or a spiritual habit, every day for six weeks before it becomes a habit.
“If you know these things, blessed are you if you do them.” (John 13:17)
Doing a few days of Bible study and then skipping a day and then repeating the pattern over and over again is like sweeping in front of a fan. We keep undoing everything we have gained every time we miss a day of Bible study.
We have to develop habits in our lives that we will use for the rest of our lives to help us grow and be strong.
Successful people are just ordinary people who decide to develop good habits that stay with them for the rest of their lives.
We determine our habits, and our habits determine us.
The good habits we build in our spiritual lives are going to pay off forever in eternity.
How do you build habits?
“Heavenly Father, I ask You, Father, to help me develop good habits in my life that would be pleasing to You. I commit this day to put You and Your Word first place and first in my life, no matter what it is. You have all wisdom, and as I take the wisdom You have, I know I will be blessed. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
