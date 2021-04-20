Dig into the dirt with gardening class

Pauls Valley's public library is hosting a free gardening class later this week.
The class called “Container Gardening” is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22 at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
Officials with OSU Extension are also lined up to offer a number of presentations over the next few months at Pauls Valley's public library.
They're called leader education programs as one on backyard poultry is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20.
Set to present this program is Brad Secraw of Cleveland County OSU Extension.
A couple more are coming to the local Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library this summer with the first featuring a program on “Stocking a Pleasing Pantry” at 10 a.m. June 17.
Connie Wollenberg of the McClain County OSU Extension is set to lead this program.
A presentation on beneficial insects called “Good Creepy Crawlers” is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 15. Justin McDaniel of McClain County OSU Extension is on tap to lead this program.
Call the PV library at 405-238-5188 for more.
• The TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), chapter No. 641 in Pauls Valley, is moving to a new location and a new time beginning this week.
Meetings will be from 4 to 5 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. Please enter from the south side of the building.
TOPS is a nonprofit organization focusing on taking off and keeping off weight in a sensible manner. Visitors are always welcome and the first meeting is free.
Any questions, please call Lorraine at 405-238-0068.
• A community prayer line has been set up in Pauls Valley.
The number to call any time of day or night is 405-207-0745.
• Making a return is an ongoing church fundraising sale by the local Iglesia de Cristo mi Libertador for its missionary program
The sale to support the Sharing God's Love program is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the corner of East and Charles, 905 E. Charles, weather permitting.
