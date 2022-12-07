Diploma time for ECU grads

More than 350 East Central University Tigers are preparing for graduation set for a 10 a.m. start Saturday, Dec. 10 inside the Kerr Activities Center in Ada.
ECU’s 2022 Distinguished Alumna Anita Holloway will be the keynote speaker.
Gabe Wilmot of Maysville is the lone Garvin County student scheduled to receive a master's degree for the fall 2022 semester.
Area students receiving their bachelor's degrees include:
• Elmore City – Jace Wallace.
• Maysville – Marissa McHugh.
• Paoli – Haleigh Ring.
• Pauls Valley – Estelle Lopez, Nicholas Smith, Anna Herd, Clifford McManus and Broderic Odom.
• Stratford – Niki Brown and Cody Greenwood.
• Wynnewood – Karsten Mathis, Caylee Peters, Bo Thompson and Natalli Cregan.
