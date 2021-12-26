Discouragement is curable

Nehemiah understood Israel and the reason they were discouraged. They got tired as the laborers did in today’s Bible verse.
“Then Judah said, “The strength of the laborers is failing, and there is so much rubbish that we are not able to build the wall.” (Nehemiah 4:10)
Human beings wear out, and we cannot burn the candle at both ends. If we are discouraged, we may not have to change anything major in our lives. We may need rest.
Sometimes the most spiritual thing we can do is go to bed.
Nehemiah says there was rubble all around that it was getting in the way of rebuilding the wall. Anytime we start doing something new, the rubble (the frustrations that keep us from working toward our goals) starts piling up.
If we do not clean the frustrations out often, it will stop our progress. We cannot avoid it, so we need to learn to recognize it when it happens and dispose of it quickly so as not to lose focus on our goals.
Nehemiah’s people were unable to finish their work as quickly as initially planned, and, as a result, their confidence went down. They began to doubt themselves.
When we do not reach a goal on time, we need to set a new goal and not give up. Everybody fails; everybody does foolish things.
The issue is not that we failed; it is how we respond to our failures.
When we give in to discouragement, it can lead us to fear.
Nehemiah suggested that the people most affected by fear are those who hang around negative people. To control negative thoughts, we need to avoid negative people as much as we can.
We do not have to stay stuck in our discouragement. Ask God to help us figure out how to address it and start moving forward in confidence.
How do you handle discouragement? Do you feel sorry for yourself? Do you start blaming other people? Do you start complaining that it is impossible? Or do you refocus on God’s intentions and start moving again?
“Heavenly Father, If and when I ever get the opportunity to be discouraged, I will seek Your Word first. You are always there for me to help me address it. I ask You to remind me to keep my focus on You and not be tempted to blame others. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
