A 4th District Republican cowboy gala barbecue dinner is coming next week.
It will be at 6 p.m. Friday, March 20 at Crossroads Church in PV with a cost of $35 a plate. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole is the guest speaker as Republican state legislators from the district are scheduled to attend.
Register for the dinner online at garvincountygop.com/fourthdistrictconvention.
• Garvin County Democrats will not meet in April due to the Oklahoma Democratic Party 2020 Convention with delegate selection on Saturday, April 4 at the Hyatt Regency Downtown in Tulsa.
The group's next meeting in Pauls Valley will be May 2.
•••
The Pauls Valley Rotary is planning a garage sale fundraiser for Rotary scholarships.
It will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at the county fairgrounds. Anyone wanting to donate items for this event can contact Bill McAngus at 405-207-7869.
• The Elmore City Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Subcommittee will be hosting Dr. Rod Hall on Thursday, March 26 at the Elmore City-Pernell Agriculture Building by the high school.
All livestock producers and interested parties are invited to attend to learn about policies on Veterinary Feed Directives (VFD) and any policy changes coming down from the federal government.
