Do everything without complaining

It is easy to grow tired of serving others and become critical in our thoughts and words instead of turning to God’s Word to respond in different situations in our lives.
“And whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him.” (Colossians 3:17)
Today in a culture where being outspoken, critical, and argumentative is celebrated and admired, most may not even consider complaining as something to avoid.
“Do all things without complaining and disputing,” (Philippians 2:14)
Instead of complaining about serving others at home, on the job, in church, or in our community, the Bible urges us to serve with our hearts, as if we were serving God, not people.
“with goodwill doing service, as to the Lord, and not to men,” (Ephesians 6:7)
We cannot look to people for our inspiration or reward in serving others but look to God for the rewards stored in heaven.
As directed in the Bible, having that attitude in serving others makes it easier to do everything in love.
“And if Christ is not risen, then our preaching is empty and your faith is also empty.” (1 Corinthians 15:14)
The next time we are tempted to complain, or argue while serving others, consider serving others an opportunity to serve God.
Focus on God instead of the task, knowing God sees our hearts and actions and will reward us for our service.
Do life’s everyday responsibilities like loading and unloading the dishwasher cause you to complain under your breath? Or do you find yourself complaining about the assigned tasks at work?
“Heavenly Father, I ask You to help me in the area of complaining. I want to serve You as You have provided all of life in You. I want to be the example of You daily, showing Your love, not my own way. I will strive not to complain or criticize as I know this is not pleasing to You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.