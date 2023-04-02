Selfishness destroys relationships and is the number one cause of conflicts, arguments, divorces, and even war.
“Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap. For he who sows to his flesh will of the flesh reap corruption, but he who sows to the Spirit will of the Spirit reap everlasting life.” Galatians 6:7-8
Every trouble starts because of self-centeredness.
It is very easy for selfishness to creep into relationships. When we begin a relationship, we try to be unselfish, but as time goes on, selfishness moves in.
We put more energy into building relationships than maintaining them.
“Where do wars and fights come from among you? Do they not come from your desires for pleasure that war in your members?” James 4:1
If selfishness destroys relationships, then it is selflessness that makes them work. It is less of me and more of you.
Putting others before we think of ourselves and putting the needs of other people before our own.
“Let each of you look out not only for his own interests, but also for the interests of others.” Philippians 2:4
Selflessness brings out the best in others and builds trust in relationships. If we start acting selflessly in a relationship, it forces the other person to change because we are not the same person anymore, and they have to relate to us differently.
Some of the most unlovable people nobody wants to be around are transformed when someone is kind and selfless and gives them what they need, not what they deserve.
What we sow, we are going to reap. God rewards selflessness with eternal life. He has wired the universe so that the more unselfish we are, the more He blesses us. Why? Because God wants us to become like Him, and God is unselfish.
Everything we have in life is a gift from God because He was unselfish with us.
“For whoever desires to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake and the gospels will save it.” Mark 8:35
Be careful what we want because it becomes what we think. Be careful what we believe because it becomes what we do. Be careful what we do because it becomes a habit. Be cautious of our habits because they become our character. Be careful of our character because it becomes our destiny.
What is one of the hardest things for you to give to someone else? This week make a point of giving it away and see how God blesses you when you are unselfish.
“Heavenly Father, You made us in Your image and after Your likeness. I want my life to show You to others. I want to show Your giving, Your unselfishness, Your caring, and l want You to live big within me. I will seek Your guidance each day and bring honor to You and Your name. Thank You, Father, for my life in You. In Jesus name, Amen.”
