Do not harm your neighbors

There are a lot of bad things happening right now in our world today. This happens when people do not show God’s love to each other.
Instead, people do not get along with their neighbors and go to war.
“Love does no harm to a neighbor; therefore love is the fulfillment of the law.” (Romans 13:10)
Jesus said the most important command is: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, all your soul, and all your mind.”
Then Jesus said that the second command is “love your neighbor the same as you love yourself.”
Neighbors are not just people who live next door to us, and our neighbors are anyone we already know or anyone we meet. If we love our neighbors and share with them, we may help solve some of the problems in the world right now.
We are not our source for what we need in life; Jesus is. A mindset that acknowledges this sets us apart from the world. We cannot do anything on our own, but we can do all things through Christ, who strengthens us.
“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
Pride ushers in anger, bitterness, resentment, strife, and unforgiveness. Proud people are always angry at some perceived insult, and they are easily offended. Contention only comes through pride, but wisdom resides with the well-advised.
This wisdom comes only by immersing ourselves in the Word of God.
We overcome pride and self-centeredness by focusing on Jesus and making sure that Jesus stays in the center of the circle instead of us.
We look unto Jesus the author, and finisher of our faith, who went to the cross to enable us to defeat these emotions.
It is wise to shift our focus from what we can do for ourselves to what Jesus has already done for us.
Will you remember to love God and your neighbors today?
“Heavenly Father, I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. I will keep the mindset that acknowledges You. I know Jesus is the example I must follow. When I do, I will have Your joy, peace, and I will be able to do all things through Christ who strengthens me. I know You sent Jesus to live in me for such a time as this. I will fulfill my calling in You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
