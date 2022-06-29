Do not judge

Jesus commanded us not to judge other people. Applying this to our lives requires a good understanding of what judging others means and what it does not mean.
"Judge not, and you shall not be judged. Condemn not, and you shall not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven. Give, and it will be given to you: good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over will be put into your bosom. For with the same measure that you use, it will be measured back to you." (Luke 6:37-38)
We should not have a finding fault attitude toward people and want to see justice or even try to fix what is wrong with them.
Jesus says we need to be merciful, not judge, and not condemn. We need to forgive, which is basically like saying the same thing over and over again.
Jesus addresses our tendency that feels the need to only pay attention to what is wrong in the lives of others. This is often accompanied by a desire to fix what is wrong with them.
We should not be focused on fixing others when we have things God wants to fix with us.
“Or how can you say to your brother, ‘Brother, let me remove the speck that is in your eye,’ when you yourself do not see the plank that is in your own eye? Hypocrite! First remove the plank from your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck that is in your brother’s eye.” (Luke 6:42)
Jesus said we need to take the plank out of our eyes before taking dust from another person's eye.
God will hold us accountable if we watch others die in their sins and never make them aware of their wrongdoing. God does not want us to find faults with others; neither does God want us to withhold correction or keep our mouths shut to the sins of others.
Ask God to help you not be judgmental and not withhold correction when due.
“Let us pray. Heavenly Father, I ask You to make me aware if I have a judgmental attitude. I want to walk with a heart filled with You, and I know that is not Your will to be judgmental. In all my ways, I will acknowledge You, and You will direct my path. I want to share Your love and help with others, not point out faults. Please help me from this day forward. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
