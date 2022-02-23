Do not live in the dark

We go through life without a care in the world, consumed with ourselves and not paying attention to the darkness around us. That is when we fail to recognize the imminent danger we wandered in, not even knowing we were lost.
“He has delivered us from the power of darkness and conveyed us into the kingdom of the Son of His love,” (Colossians 1:13)
God’s love for us does not leave us in the dark. We did not know what we did not know.
Then God turned on the light, showed us who we are, and gave us a way to become who we were always made to be. God’s Children.
Meeting Jesus is the light, and we cannot go back to seeing things as they were before in the dark.
Because even if we turn off the light, we still know where everything was before we were in the dark.
Jesus reveals who God is, and once we see that, there is no going back.
In Jesus, the invisible becomes visible, and He shows us a new way to live.
“He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation.” (Colossians 1:15)
We were stuck in sin, separated from God, and there was nothing that we could do to know God.
God did something incredible. He found a solution to our sins and sent Jesus to bring us back into a relationship with God.
God rescued us and gave us the most important thing He had, His son Jesus to rescue us from the darkness.
We can now live and have a thriving relationship with Jesus. That is a great reason to be happy. You now have the opportunity to live a life free from darkness and in a relationship with the one true God.
What is an area of your life that needs Jesus’ light? Is there an attitude or habit you keep hidden in the dark?
“Heavenly Father, as I come to You, I ask You to reveal truth to me. If there is any area of my heart that may not have Your true light, I surrender it to You. You have delivered me from the power of darkness, and there is no place for darkness for me. Thank You for rescuing me from the enemy’s traps. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
