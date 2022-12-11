Do not worry - God's got this

Think of the times you have praised the services of a doctor, someone prepping your food, or a person helping you as you shop. That was Mary’s desire to motivate others to praise God, who had honored His promise to send a Deliverer.
“Then the angel said to her, “Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God. And behold, you will conceive in your womb and bring forth a Son, and shall call His name Jesus.” (Luke 1:30-31)
Mary was an ordinary person living an ordinary life when the angel Gabriel arrived on her doorstep with an extraordinary message.
Mary’s initial reaction to the angel and his message was fear.
“But when she saw him, she was troubled at his saying, and considered what manner of greeting this was.” (Luke 1:29)
Gabriel sensed that fear and said,
“Then the angel said to her, "Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God.” (Luke 1:30)
In other words, “Do not worry, Mary. God’s got this.”
Maybe God delivered Mary from her fear before she told her parents, Joseph, or her friends about Gabriel’s stunning announcement. In her prayer of praise that Luke records, Mary expressed no fear.
She could have been feeling ashamed and depressed. Although Gabriel said the Holy Spirit had come upon Mary, but probably many people did not believe that before or after Jesus’ birth.
“You do the deeds of your father." Then they said to Him, "We were not born of fornication; we have one Father – God." (John 8:41)
Rumors may have spread throughout Nazareth when people learned Mary was pregnant. Insults may have been sent her way as she walked down the street.
People may have shamed Mary, but her prayer confirms her unshakeable trust in God. She chose to praise God and celebrate His goodness regardless of what circumstances indicated or people said.
“And Mary said: "My soul magnifies the Lord,” (Luke 1: 46)
You may not feel like celebrating Christmas this year because fear or shame has trapped you, or you might just dread spending another holiday season alone.
Be like Mary and refuse to focus on what is wrong and what could go wrong. Wait confidently for God to deliver you when you choose to praise Him.
Will you choose to praise God this week?
“Heavenly Father, I will praise You, Father God. You have provided so much for me by the birth of Your only Son and then for Him to die on a cross. The birth of Your Son is so much more than what I deserve. In my heartache or any pains in my life, I must remember what You have given for my life to be with You. You gave Your very best, the birth of Jesus, and I must through Your Holy Spirit, give back to You my best and live for You each day. Thank You for Jesus’ birth. In His name, Amen.”
