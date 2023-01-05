By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
Do you trust yourself to ultimately handle your estate properly? Does this sound like an unusual question? Perhaps not if you consider the following series of events that befalls many people, creating in its wake great inequity and sadness.
You have led a successful life and have accumulated a reasonable estate, but now you are near the end of your life. You have three children, each of whom is successful with families of their own. One child lives near you; the other two live in other states.
It has always been your intent to treat each of your children equally in regards to your estate.
Two years ago you had a debilitating injury and, as a result, you require constant care. You have difficulty hearing as well as seeing and it is difficult to sign your name. Your mind is reasonably good, but you do get confused, especially in trying to evaluate problems or in dealing with conflict.
You would rather avoid these issues. Your one child, who is near, is especially attentive to your needs and you feel that without her you would be pretty much helpless.
The large group of friends that you once had are pretty much gone and those that remain have their own health and personal concerns. So you feel very much isolated.
Thank goodness for that one person who is near to help you. You feel totally dependent upon that person and are afraid of what would happen if they were not there at your side.
Of course your other children occasionally call, but they are in fact isolated by distance and the lack of their presence.
You have always had a lot of pride as an individual and held certain desirable traits, not the least of which was loyalty and a sense of obligation toward those who treated you well. That trait was an important part of what endeared you to your friends and vice versa.
Now, you wrestle with how to repay your caretaker. Would it be appropriate to change your will or your trust? You feel some amount of pressure because your caretaker has rightfully commented on the inordinate amount of time, commitment and, to a certain extent, money she has spent for your benefit.
It is strange, but now even you have some occasional thoughts that your other children have abandoned you. You fight this thought but you do feel somewhat hurt.
This is a very common situation. What would you do? Even though the conclusion is unquestionable in your mind today, could it change if you found yourself in a similar predicament?
That caretaker can be a child, a spouse, a friend, a grandchild, a sibling.
What if that caretaker put pressure on you, not directly but subtly, possibly inferring that they just can’t continue to help? Would you be tempted to change your plans?
Unfortunately, many people do make last minute changes that hurt their natural heirs.
They do have rational minds and certainly have legal capacity to do so. But, it is not really irrational to make decisions that you believe are in your best short-term interest or that seem a fair reward for those on whom you depend.
Sometimes that thought process is aided by the subtle leadings of the caretaker.
What would you do? How can you plan for such a situation? Next week, a few options that are available.
