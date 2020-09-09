A six-week series of dog obedience classes are scheduled to get started Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Pauls Valley's dog park in Wacker Park.
Sessions lasting 20 to 30 minutes are set to begin at 6 p.m. as the cost is $50.
Participants are asked to bring a four- to 6-foot leather or nylon leash and a choke chain that properly fits the dogs.
Children must be at least nine years old, while dogs must be at least four months old. A copy of current vaccines for the dog must be provided.
If kids are members of a 4-H chapter there will be no charge for them to participate.
Those interested can sign up at Williamsburg Small Animal Hospital in Pauls Valley.
•••
It's called Corvettes at The Grille.
There's good reason for that is The Grille Restaurant and Bar on Pauls Valley's west side of town are hosting a Corvette car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
All proceeds from the event to be donated to the Samaritans of Pauls Valley food pantry, which serves local residents in need.
The car show at The Grille, located at 2602 West Grant, is supported by the Bricktown Corvette Association.
Anyone planning to attend is encouraged to wear a mask and socially distance during the show because of the ongoing virus pandemic.
•••
The Arbuckle Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America plan to soon hold its first Boy Scout Sporting Clays Classic.
The tournament is scheduled to get firing at the clay targets at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Side X Side Ranch in Wynnewood.
Participants from nine counties in south central Oklahoma will need to bring their own gun, ammo and eye and ear protection.
The event is meant to help youth attend camp and maintain the scout camp, Camp Simpson.
Check-in begins at 8 a.m., a safety briefing is at 8:45 a.m. and the shooting gets started at 9 a.m. with four-person teams.
Awards will go to winning teams, along with added prizes for top shooter.
The deadline to enter is Sept. 14 as the entry fee includes breakfast and lunch, property use and 50 targets.
The council serves Garvin, Carter, Love, Marshall, Johnston, Murray, Pontotoc, Atoka and Coal counties, along with the city of Ringling.
Call 580-223-0831 for more information.
•••
Vintage antiques and “repurposed” junk will take center stage for a community event coming to Stratford.
It's called Vintage Market in the Park now scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Stratford City Park.
Expected to be a part of the community festival are various vintage items, crafts, a variety of vendors, food trucks and school fundraising booths.
For more information contact Rhonda Prichard at 405-328-0616.
