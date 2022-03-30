Dog training on the way

Local veterinarian Dr. Carolyn Williams is scheduled to conduct dog obedience training starting Tuesday, April 5.
There is no fee for 4-H members if they sign up to take the classes with their dogs.
Those interested in enrolling can contact Dr. Williams at 405-238-9311 or 405-207-7611.
•••
The Pauls Vally Rotary Club will host a garage sale fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
Proceeds raised from the event will go toward college scholarships for local students.
•••
Tryouts are coming in less than two weeks for the dinner theatre play “Death and Taxes” in Pauls Valley.
The tryouts are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 11 at the PV Arts and Cultural Center, corner of Paul and Walnut.
The play is a comedy-mystery-comedy as people between the ages of 20 and 60 are encouraged to come for the tryouts.
The play is scheduled for June 17-19 at the local Judges Inn.
Contact the director, Renée Mackey-Myler, at jeneemyler@gmail.com email or message the Pauls Valley Arts Council ACT Facebook page.
•••
A lecture series is down to its final book at PV’s public library.
The theme of the current Let’s Talk About It series, supported by Oklahoma Humanities, is Crime and Punishment.
Professor Ken Hada will lead the next lecture on “A Lesson Before Dying” by Ernest J. Gaines from 6 to 7 p.m. April 26.
