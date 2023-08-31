By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
This advice is applicable in many areas of the law but particularly important in planning. Most of the documents you include in your estate plan must speak for themselves after your death as a result they must be clear and unambiguous without the need for interpretation.
A. EXTRINSIC EVIDENCE. Many people make the mistake of thinking that they can add to or modify a will, trust or other document by verbal statements they make to various persons. It is rare that a court will entertain the addition of verbal instructions to a written document.
You may have heard the terms “Extrinsic evidence” and “Parol evidence.” Both refer to evidence that is outside of a written document.
Extrinsic evidence can be evidence that is written but that tends to add to or modify the terms of a written document such as a will or trust.
On the other hand “parol” evidence is evidence of verbal statements that are introduced into evidence to add to or modify a document. Do not rely on such statements or evidence to accomplish your planning. Only is special circumstances will such evidence be admitted in court.
When might such evidence be introduced? Only to clarify an ambiguity in the document or to correct a mistake.
An example might be where a person wills his estate “to my nephew William” when in fact he has two nephews named William.
B. APPLICATION. Although this topic may seem simplistic, it occurs in almost every situation to some degree. Here are a few of the typical situations where verbal or other extrinsic evidence is relied upon either by a decedent or by a potential heir:
Probate of a will – One or more parties remembers statements made by a decedent promising to do something for someone, however, the will does not do so.
Preparation of a will – A person prepares a will and as an afterthought writes in, by hand, additional devises or instructions.
A will must be prepared in accordance with strict guidelines. It is not valid to have a will that is partially typed and partially handwritten.
Many have heard of a handwritten will. In legalese this is called a “Holographic Will.” It is valid in Oklahoma but must comply with special guidelines, including the fact that the entire will must be handwritten by the testator with no typed additions.
The conclusion is that documents that are written and properly prepared will stand contests and challenges.
On the other hand verbal statements made even with the best of intent and sincerity are never dependable ways to have your wishes and intent carried out after your death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.