Today’s devotional is focusing on Matthew 6 when a crowd began to surround Jesus. In fact, it got so big that Jesus had to go up on a mountainside and start to share the Sermon on the Mount.
Jesus spoke about prayer, giving to the needy, and loving your enemies. But then, He recognized our instinct to worry.
Jesus might have spoken to the crowd that was surrounding Him, but He was speaking to us today.
Now with that in mind, make a mental note of everything you are stressed about – upcoming meetings, the bills, a call at work you have to make, the doctor visit, or the decisions your kids are making. Now, let’s read today’s Bible verse.
“Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about its own things. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.” (Matthew 6:34)
Jesus knew we have a bad habit of getting ahead of ourselves.
We look at our problems today and multiply our worries as we imagine all the ways it can grow and worsen tomorrow.
Like if a conference call was disturbing today, how much worse will it be tomorrow? If the doctor gave bad news today, what hope is there to get better?
As Jesus said on the mountainside to the crowd, Jesus turns your eyes back on today. Not only may your worst-case scenarios never come to pass, but Jesus may very well return before then anyway.
Jesus reminds us that we are only given today, right here and right now, and He is more than enough to handle anything that we are going through today.
As you take these words to heart and fight to stay present, rest in the reassurance Jesus gave you: Your Heavenly Father already knows all your needs, and God will provide you with everything you need. You don’t have to fast forward to tomorrow and panic, because God is already there and He’s already planned out all the details.
God will take care of you, God loves you, and God is working it all out for your good.
So take a deep breath and leave the future in God’s hands and find peace, the joy of today.
Will you thank God in advance for taking care of you today?
“Heavenly Father, I thank You for Your caring for me today, and I am thankful You have my tomorrows covered. I do not want to go off the pathway You have for me, so I seek You first, and with a heart of love and appreciation towards You, I will listen and obey. Sometimes I don’t understand where my life is going, but I know I trust in You. I will build on the rock, not sand, so I am strong going through. I have Your promises; therefore, I have everything I will ever need. Praise You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen."
