Donation 'angels'

Kay Henry of Pauls Valley passed away December 5, 2020 in Midwest City, Oklahoma at the age of 73 years.
Bobby "Fat Cat" Keenom of Paoli passed away December 6, 2020 in Elmore City, Oklahoma at the age of 70 years.
Edwin Allen Reynolds of Elmore City passed away December 5, 2020 in Maysville, Oklahoma at the age of 60 years.
Raymond L. Ivey was born March 5, 1940 in the country east of Elmore City to John Ivey and Floy Mae Wall Ivey. Raymond passed from this life December 3, 2020 at the age of 80 years, 8 months and 29 days in Norman, Oklahoma.
Coach Jim Day, 67, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
