Donation on the line for MATC

Center Phase Energy and Imperium Utility Services have donated $100,000 for scholarships, along with a 2005 International bucket truck, to benefit the Lineworker Technology program at Mid-America Technology Center in nearby Wayne.
“We are excited about the opportunities this donation will provide for our students,” MATC Superintendent Mike Eubank said.
“Mid-America would like to publicly thank Imperium Utility Services and Center Phase Energy for not only their donations but also for their support of Mid-America to help make the lineworker program the best in the state.”
MATC’s Lineworker Technology program trains high-voltage lineworkers utilizing hands-on instruction in indoor and outdoor labs, as well as theory-based learning on safety and electricity.
Students gain a “wide variety” of skills, from pole climbing and framing to principles of electrical transmission and distribution.
The gift was made by Center Phase Energy in celebration of its 100th storm restoration effort since its inception in 2017.
Center Phase Energy LLC is a family-owned business headquartered in Oklahoma City, specializing in emergency power restoration for investor-owned utilities, co-operatives, municipalities, and other industry participants.
Its sister company Imperium Utility Services provides daily contracted construction and maintenance of overhead and underground electrical distribution and network systems for investor-owned utilities.
“We are excited to support Mid-America in developing future lineworkers,” said Chad Hefty, founder and principal of both Center Phase Energy and Imperium Utility Services.
“With the surge in demand for electricity and an aging grid, we have a lot of work ahead of us. This is a great career option.”
IUS President Michael Thornton said there was a definite reason MATC to chosen for the donation.
“We chose Mid-America for this gift because we believe they are deeply committed to teaching future lineworkers to work safely, consistent with our company values,” Thornton said.
MATC officials said this donation will help ensure that industry standards will be met or exceeded, thus facilitating the students in obtaining the skills they need to be gainfully employed in the electrical lineworker field.
