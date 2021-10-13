Donations pour in to help kids

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office spent the month of September hosting a “donation and awareness” drive benefiting the Mary Abbott Children’s House.
The Mary Abbott Children’s House is a non-profit child advocacy center that provides a victim-centered child-friendly environment to help children tell their stories after an instance of abuse has occurred.
Several businesses in Garvin County also stepped up to help with the collection of items being donated.
Sheriff Jim Mullett says he is “very proud” of Garvin County Sheriff’s Deputy Athena Miles as she was tasked with organizing and coordinating this event, along with the help of local police departments here in Garvin County.
“Deputy Miles did a fantastic job and we are very proud of her and the work she does,” Mullett said.
Some of the things sought during the donation drive were snack and drink items, which are given to children and families when they visit the center, and comfort closet items like stuffed animals, blankets, children's underwear, art supplies, journal supplies and toys.
Donations were dropped at the sheriff's office or police departments all over Garvin County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.