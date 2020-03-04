Done with first House deadline

By State Rep. Cynthia Roe
At The Capitol
The House has officially passed its first major deadline of session, and it’s been a busy month.
The first month of session is typically spent heavily in committee meetings, because all bills must pass through committee before they can be brought to the House floor. Bills that didn’t pass committee by Feb. 27 cannot proceed through the rest of the legislative process.
On Wednesday (Feb. 26), I presented one of my bills through the House Children, Youth and Family Services Committee. House Bill 3559 would create a path for licensure for lay midwives in Oklahoma.
The bill is called “Shepherd’s Law” in honor of a young boy who sadly passed away within a few days of birth due to negligent care by the midwife. Leyce Doolen, Shepherd’s mother, told the committee how an investigation after his death found that the midwife’s decisions lead to Shepherd’s passing.
In Oklahoma, non-nurse midwives can deliver babies outside the hospital without a license or oversight.
The midwife in Leyce’s situation simply removed the word “nurse” from her title and continued practicing, and at least one other baby has since died in her care. Previously, the nurse midwife had her license revoked by the State Board of Nurses.
This bill is supported by OBGYNs across the state, the director of the Board of Nurses, the OK Hospital Authority, the OK Medical Association, the Attorney General, the State Health Dept., and multiple groups of caring, professional midwives. I’m glad the bill passed 15-0 and I’m looking forward to presenting this bill on the House floor and seeing it become law.
Last week, the House celebrated FFA Day and hosted hundreds of students from chapters across the state.
From District 42, I visited with students from Lindsay, Maysville, Dibble, Washington and Wynnewood schools about the impact of ag education and agriculture in our state economy.
Back in the district, I am also coordinating with the Potts Family Foundation and the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce to show the film “Resilience.”
The movie deals with how adverse childhood experiences can lead to trauma and poor mental and physical health outcomes into adulthood.
Each of us plays a role, however small, in delivering the childhood Oklahoma’s children deserve. More information on the showing will be provided in the future, but I hope you will plan to join us.
Please feel free to reach out to my office with any questions or ways we may be able to assist you. You can reach me at (405) 557-7365 or cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov.
I will always fight for the values of our community. Thank you for allowing me to represent you and the rest of District 42 at the State Capitol!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes portions of Garvin and McClain counties.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.