Don't forget about the movie classics

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ Home ‘E’dition
Est: May 2020
“. . . and in all art it is training that bring arts to perfection.” [Mark Twain]
Have you been going to the movies? Don’t forget a classic or two.
There is no better time than today as Top Gun Maverick is (apparently) breaking box office records, world-wide, and for those who enjoy film history, the dinosaurs in Jurassic World Dominion are also leaving their footprints, so to speak. We see it today.
With the heat being what it is, and gas prices hovering at an all-time high - (what a summer, ughhh!!!), why not take time to revisit some of the classic films that laid the groundwork for what we are seeing today.
I offer up the (1977) Tony Award winning best musical’s (1982 film version), Annie, based on the comic strip, Little Orphan Annie, with a number of stellar performances, (in today’s lexicon, and according to our 27-year-old son, that means that after 40 years, (ouch!!) they still hold up), and in particular, the comedic wonder that is Carol Burnett as the shady and often inebriated Miss Hannigan.
Apart from the story, moved cleverly forward by its Tony Award (and original) winning score, are the dance sequences. From the subtle to the acrobatic, the cast of young ladies, in particular, who inhabit Annie’s orphanage are truly memorable in their execution of challenging and, at times, seemingly dangerous, sequences.
On the much calmer side: One of my favorite moments is when Annie is reunited with her adopted father, Daddy Warbucks, played by the wonderful Albert Finney, and they perform a tap dance routine, (with a bit of the old soft shoe thrown in for good measure), that will stop you in your tracks. It is not a long sequence, but oh, so special.
A somewhat startling, in a good way, (and a reminder for avid film buffs), was noting the film’s director. I had to do further research on former Oscar winner, (for steering The Treasure of the Sierra Madre), John Huston.
From Wikipedia: “Huston has been referred to as 'a titan,' 'a rebel' and a 'renaissance man' in the Hollywood film industry. Author Ian Freer describes him as 'cinema's Ernest Hemmingway' – a filmmaker who was 'never afraid to tackle tough issues head on.'”
“During his 46-year career, Huston received 15 Oscar nominations, winning twice, (for…Sierra Madre’s direction and screenplay). He directed both his father, Walter Huston, (in …Sierra Madre) and daughter, Anjelica Huston, (in Prizzi’s Honor) to Oscar wins.”
The truly gifted directors can succeed in any genre, that was well documented over our two hours of fun traveling down the road with Annie.
We then re-watched The Greatest Showman, starring, (like he is today, on Broadway, and Tony Award nominated, for Harold Hill) in the revival of The Music Man,) Hugh Jackman.
From Showman’s aerial sequence, (the trapeze “ballet” is stunning), to the celebratory moments offered by Barnum’s cast of performers, the brilliantly realized dance sequences are “just what the doctor ordered.” They were well directed, armed with great joy, a powerful combination.
We started with choreography, so let’s end on the same footing, (sorry, no pun intended there) with savoring the brilliant chorus dance numbers in this most engaging stage version, (and in the sequences that appear over social media) of The Music Man.
The production, on a particularly youthful note, had “21 young cast members” making their Broadway debuts.
Now that bodes well for our future, in dance most certainly.
It just does one’s heart good, and let’s end on that.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our town, both on screen and on stages.
“Because that’s what we storytellers do – we restore order with imagination – we instill hope again, and again, and again.” {Tom Hanks as Walt Disney: Saving Mr. Banks.}
For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021: A Broadway Baby
tAs
Content – Create – Connect
(Look for the newsstand edition of Where Ar [ts] Thou? published every Wednesday by the Pauls Valley {OK} Democrat: Founded 1904.)
