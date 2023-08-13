I just love it when I can bring stories like this to you, and taken from my go-to website on everything Broadway, and, on occasion, news from London’s West-End theater district, and that is the Playbill website.
It also gives me a bit of hope that theater, as an art form, a chronicler of the times in which we live, has not left many behind in the telling of those stories.
Dateline: Peoria, Illinois. This production’s emergence into larger discussions is presented in this manner:
“Burn-A Folk Musical: Will Host Public Presentations in Peoria, Illinois: The presentations follow a three-week developmental workshop at Bradley University: By Logan Culwell-Block. Dated July 28, 2023.”
His column continues:
“Producers Brian Haas and Frank Monier are developing a new musical from Mason Emmert and Patrick Deane Greeley titled Burn. With a folk-country score, the work tells a fictional story of two friends and bandmates on tour who find themselves stranded in a Northern California bar when a nearby wildfire makes it impossible to leave.”
I will keep you informed on its progress.
Back to the movies, (well, through streaming): We watched Jesus Revolution the other evening and we enjoyed it.
Especially noteworthy, and in the title role, is Kelsey Grammer as Chuck Smith. Growing older, with Frasier as late-night relaxation, (for which Mr. Grammer won 4 Emmy awards as lead actor in a comedy series), it took a few minutes to jump ‘forward’ those 19 years, the time elapsed since the hit sit-com went off the airwaves, (after a run of 11 seasons), in 2004, to identify with Mr. Grammer in a new role.
Back to school-yep, in this awful heat: Note: As I was putting the finishing touches to the column, we received a video from family in North West Arkansas that showed heavy rains.
Anyway - with the irritating heat wave that has its grip on North Texas, it is quiet around these parts, outside the front doors.
We live on street with no through/exit option, except to turn around, so we do not see much traffic-except for our neighbors. Even when we venture out of our group of homes, folks are just staying in – and with school so close, a very odd climate, with no pun intended.
Look here for upcoming thoughts on back to school, my favorite time of the year–reflecting, as it was, because as a budding actor, the theater/vocal music departments would soon be sending out their audition schedules.
I was eager, and always wanted to be prepared.
Next week: Sir Paul and Taylor Swift: Touring – and then some, then and now!
A Season of Wows! 2023-24: Inviting you to travel to the Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta’s website, (under the same name) for information on the first two offerings for the coming season. First up, on September 16th and 18th, it will feature The Marriage of Figaro-On The Ranch: “Mozart’s coming opera, sung in English” in collaboration with East Central University.
Next, on October 28, 2023, it will be Larry, Steve, and Rudy – The Gatlin Brothers with the Garvin County Sinfonietta.
Special Note: Tickets for this Grammy Award winning brother-trio have already gone on sale.
“See you in Pauls VAlley, where good music, and the Arts await.”
Stay cool.
“The Possible’s slow fuse is lit by the Imagination” (Emily Dickinson)
Yours, tAs.
Where ARTS Thou? The @ Home Edition
Content-Create-Connect
Est: 2020
For: MES/CDS
8/13/2023
